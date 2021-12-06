Hedge Fund Priest Seeks Total Victory Over SEC Stock Suit

By Brian Dowling (December 6, 2021, 12:09 PM EST) -- A Greek Orthodox priest and hedge fund founder who was cleared of fraud in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case moved Friday to toss a handful of claims for which a jury found him liable, arguing that his statements about two pharmaceutical companies didn't affect their stock prices. Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, who was cleared of allegations that he ran a short-and-distort scheme targeting Ligand Pharmaceuticals, urged U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris to reverse the jury's finding that he violated securities rules three times with specific statements about Ligand and a partner company, Viking Pharmaceuticals. The priest's lawyers argued that Ligand's stock price — one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS