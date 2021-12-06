Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hedge Fund Priest Seeks Total Victory Over SEC Stock Suit

By Brian Dowling (December 6, 2021, 12:09 PM EST) -- A Greek Orthodox priest and hedge fund founder who was cleared of fraud in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case moved Friday to toss a handful of claims for which a jury found him liable, arguing that his statements about two pharmaceutical companies didn't affect their stock prices.

Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, who was cleared of allegations that he ran a short-and-distort scheme targeting Ligand Pharmaceuticals, urged U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris to reverse the jury's finding that he violated securities rules three times with specific statements about Ligand and a partner company, Viking Pharmaceuticals.

The priest's lawyers argued that Ligand's stock price — one...

