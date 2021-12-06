5th Circ. Affirms $4.5M Default Win In Ship Detainment Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 6, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a Greek shipping company's nearly $4.5 million default judgment in Texas federal court against two Nigerian export corporations, rejecting the exporters' argument that the district court lacked jurisdiction to issue the judgment. In a published opinion issued Friday, the three-judge panel upheld Senior U.S. District Judge John McBryde's December 2020 judgment against Nigeria-based Elephant Group Ltd. and Elephant Group PLC. The judgment awarded Tango Marine SA $4,491,784 plus interest for damages related to a vessel that was detained for more than two years at port in Lagos, Nigeria. The Elephant companies appealed Judge McBrdye's ruling...

