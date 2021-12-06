Freshfields, Latham Lead Saint-Gobain's $2.3B Deal For GCP

By Charlie Innis (December 6, 2021, 1:08 PM EST) -- French construction chemicals company Saint-Gobain, advised by Freshfields, said Monday it plans to buy GCP Applied Technologies, a U.S. building materials business steered by Latham & Watkins, in a cross-border deal valued at roughly $2.3 billion. The deal calls for Saint-Gobain to buy all of GCP's outstanding shares for $32 per share. The French company bills the acquisition as a "decisive step" in establishing itself as a worldwide leader in construction chemicals sales, boosting its presence in North America and other markets, according to the announcement. Buying GCP would widen the customer base for CertainTeed, a Pennsylvania building materials manufacturer also...

