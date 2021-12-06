SEC Seeks Docs In Probe Of $11.75B Lucid Motors SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (December 6, 2021, 9:22 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the $11.75 billion special purpose acquisition company merger featuring California electric car company Lucid Motors, with Lucid saying Monday that the regulator has issued a subpoena for certain documents. Lucid, which in the wake of the SPAC deal is now formally called Lucid Group Inc., unveiled its combination with Churchill Capital Corp. IV in February. The deal was worth $11.75 billion and implied an initial pro-forma inquiry value of $24 billion for the electric car company. On July 23, the companies announced the transaction had closed. On Monday, however, Lucid revealed that the...

