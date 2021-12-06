US Argues It's Immune From Tribes' Forest Fires Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 6, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it mishandled massive forest fires on tribal lands in 2015, arguing it is immune from the suit since the tribe doesn't point to any "money-mandating duty" the government failed to honor. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, a federally recognized tribal entity made up of 12 distinct tribal bands, said in its August complaint that the U.S. Department of the Interior and other agencies fell short in their duties to prepare for, fight and deal with massive forest fires on their Washington reservation. The tribe...

