$6B Gas Pipeline Deadline Extension Proper, DC Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (December 6, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The developer of a $6 billion Appalachian pipeline says environmentalists are bringing up tired old arguments that have already been dismissed in court to try and delay the project's construction, arguing that a federal government deadline extension was sound. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC and others told the D.C. Circuit Friday that it would make little sense to delay the project even further, noting that the Sierra Club and others have been fighting the project approvals in federal courts for years and that deficiencies identified by the Fourth Circuit have been amended. The pipeline company said that the relief sought by the...

