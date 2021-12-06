Mallinckrodt Escapes $320M Acthar Antitrust Claim In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (December 6, 2021, 12:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday rejected a bid by insurers for a $320 million priority antitrust claim in Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 case, saying they had failed to show it was the drugmaker and not federal regulators that kept competition to its Acthar gel off the market. In a virtual bench ruling U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said the insurers had failed to connect the dots between Mallinckrodt's actions and the insurers' claims to have paid an inflated price for Acthar, saying the need for Food and Drug Administration approval could have kept synthetic competitors to Acthar off the market even if...

