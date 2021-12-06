Uber Loses Court Challenge Over Agent Business Model

By Silvia Martelli (December 6, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A London court has ruled that Uber and other ride-hailing services cannot operate as agents under British transport rules, concluding on Monday that they must contract directly with riders and drivers. Two judges hearing parallel disputes over the issue said the ride-hailing company must enter into a direct contract with passengers when providing car journeys and therefore taking on liability for every trip booked on their app. "If the obligation must be undertaken by the operator, the operator will have a powerful incentive to ensure that the drivers it uses are reliable and, if something does go wrong, a remedy against...

