Ritz-Carlton Looks To Exit Deceptive Tipping Suit In Fla.

By Joyce Hanson (December 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. has asked a Florida federal court to hand it an early win in a proposed class action accusing the hotel company of deceptively charging undisclosed automatic tips and other fees at its restaurants in the Sunshine State, calling the lead plaintiff's claims demonstrably false. Ritz-Carlton asserted in its Friday motion for summary judgment that the two Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act claims lodged by the lead plaintiff, Michael Fox, can't succeed because FDUTPA contains a safe harbor provision that bars claims for practices permitted by law. And Ritz-Carlton disclosed an automatic suggested gratuity on Fox's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS