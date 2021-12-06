NY Law Firm's COVID Coverage Suit With CNA Unit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (December 6, 2021, 2:39 PM EST) -- A New York law firm's bid for COVID-19 related losses was dismissed after a federal judge found that the virus doesn't cause a "direct physical loss" that would qualify it for coverage from a CNA Financial Corp. subsidiary. While four Abrams Fensterman employees from three offices had tested positive for the coronavirus, U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall said Friday that the possible presence of the virus doesn't mean there was structural damage that Valley Forge Insurance has to cover. "Even if plaintiff's complaint included allegations that its employees were present in the office while infected, this court again agrees with...

