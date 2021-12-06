Pot Exec Can't Duck IP Suit Over Unapproved 'Borat' Billboard

By Brian Dowling (December 6, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- The president of a Massachusetts cannabis cultivation and retail business must face a federal lawsuit brought after it allegedly plastered "Borat" actor Sacha Baron Cohen's face and a version of his copyrighted character's catchphrase on a billboard next to an interstate highway without permission, a judge ruled Monday. Edward Dow III's effort to slip out of Baron Cohen's lawsuit against him and his company, Solar Therapeutics, failed to win over U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper, who said the complaint from July adequately claimed that Dow "personally directed, controlled, ratified, approved, and implemented" Solar's actions regarding the billboard. The judge rejected...

