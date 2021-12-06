Intelsat Narrows Ch. 11 Issues To One Creditor Objection

By Vince Sullivan (December 6, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Bankrupt satellite communications company Intelsat SA told a Virginia judge Monday that it had reached resolutions with two parties opposing its Chapter 11 plan, leaving just one substantive objection from convertible noteholders owed about $400 million. During the opening day of Intelsat's plan confirmation Zoom trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, debtor attorney Steven N. Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the issues to be argued during the proceedings had been significantly narrowed after Intelsat agreed to settlements with an ad hoc group of equity holders and a creditor with a large claim against...

