High Court Won't Hear COVID Insurance Physical Loss Fight

By Eli Flesch (December 6, 2021, 12:46 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the Fourth Circuit abused its discretion by refusing to send a Maryland auto auction company's pandemic coverage questions to the state's top court. The court's decision was noted in a single line denying writs for certiorari before judgment, which the court typically grants only when it feels a case is of such import that it would be prudent to bypass a circuit court. The decision means Bel Air Auto Auction Inc. won't be able to force the Fourth Circuit to put its questions about pandemic-related insurance coverage to the Maryland Supreme Court....

