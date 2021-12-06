Biden Admin. Seeks To Undo Trump-Era Pipeline Approval

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 6, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has asked a California federal court to let it review and revert its own decision to grant a key right of way to a water pipeline project developer, claiming this was done in the Trump administration's last days without reviewing its impact on the Mojave Desert. In a motion for voluntary remand filed Friday, the BLM urged the court to let it reverse its decision to grant a pipeline right of way to natural resource company Cadiz Inc., claiming its approval violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act. "BLM rushed...

