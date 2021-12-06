Former NLRB General Counsel Joins Bond Schoeneck & King

By Emily Brill (December 6, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The management-side labor and employment attorney who served as the National Labor Relations Board's general counsel during the Trump administration has joined Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC's Naples, Florida, office as of counsel, the firm said Monday. Peter Robb became the first NLRB general counsel to be fired by a sitting president this January, with President Joe Biden terminating his job several months before the attorney's four-year term was set to expire. Attorneys say the debate over whether his firing was legal could one day land on the U.S. Supreme Court's docket. The move was seen as Biden taking a step toward making...

