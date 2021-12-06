Krispy Kreme Sued In Del. Over JAB Holding's Stock Gobbling

By Leslie Pappas (December 6, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Krispy Kreme Inc. stockholder has filed a class action in Delaware's Court of Chancery to prevent a "creeping takeover" of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company by its previous owner and largest shareholder, European investment group JAB Holding Co. The suit, filed Friday, names all of Krispy Kreme's 12 board members including CEO Michael Tattersfield and several JAB affiliates in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Investor Anthony Franchi alleges that directors have breached their fiduciary duties by not preventing JAB from taking over the company and that JAB has "aided and abetted those breaches." JAB has rapidly increased its stake in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS