Justices Won't Review Nursing Home Arbitration Case

By Caroline Simson (December 6, 2021, 12:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a South Carolina court's decision refusing to enforce an arbitration clause in a negligence case brought against an assisted living facility, a decision that the petitioners argued disfavored arbitration. The justices on Monday denied certiorari over the petition submitted by the owners and operators of Ashley River Plantation, an assisted living and community residential care facility, which argued that the South Carolina Supreme Court had improperly interpreted the powers of attorney that Hubert J. Whaley had granted his daughter to manage his affairs and make health care decisions on his behalf. The operator of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS