Fed. Circ. Skeptical Judge Erred In Not Sealing Patent Info

By Christopher Cole (December 6, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges on Monday pressed a lawyer for copy-protection company Uniloc to explain why he thinks a California federal judge erred in refusing to seal portions of patent licensing data during Uniloc's multiple legal scraps with Apple. Uniloc USA Inc. claims that U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup both abused his discretion and was wrong on the law to allow public access to what it describes as confidential third-party licensing information disclosed in five patents fights. Uniloc argues the public has no legal interest in seeing the private business details, which it says could skew negotiations for future licensing deals....

