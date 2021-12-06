Texas Justices Asked To Review Oil And Gas Lease Feud

By Katie Buehler (December 6, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Delaware Basin oil and gas operator has asked the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on whether language used to describe two noncontiguous sections of land in a lease should be interpreted as combining them into one tract, arguing a lower court failed to fully analyze the document. Delaware Basin Resources LLC told the state's high court in a petition for review filed Friday that the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso failed to "engage in a true holistic analysis" of the disputed oil and gas leases when it ruled the agreements' plain language separated the sections and allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS