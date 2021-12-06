Judge Puts End To E-Cig Patent Suit Against Philip Morris

By Adam Lidgett (December 6, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has refused to let an electronic nicotine delivery pipe maker amend a patent infringement lawsuit against tobacco giant Philip Morris, calling any change that could be made fruitless. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. on Friday shot down Healthier Choices Management Corp.'s attempt to amend its already dismissed complaint against Philip Morris USA Inc. and Philip Morris Products SA over e-cigarettes. HCM makes an electronic pipe that uses a "combustion" method that it says Philip Morris has infringed through Philip Morris' sale of its IQOS Tobacco Heating System device, according to court documents. The judge agreed...

