Ga. Builder Asks Judges To Revive $669K Lien Claim

By Rosie Manins (December 6, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Georgia construction company asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday to revive its counterclaim over a nearly $669,000 lien in a warehouse project dispute by finding that it timely filed a nonpayment affidavit under pandemic-related tolling. Arco Design/Build LLC said the Georgia State-wide Business Court was wrong to scrap in June its breach of contract counterclaim against Savannah Green I Owner LLC, with which it contracted to build a large warehouse near the Port of Savannah. The trial court said tolling for litigation deadlines under Georgia's statewide judicial emergency orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic did not...

