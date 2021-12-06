Cook Co. Atty, Judges Want Out Of Ill. Name-Change Law Row

By Celeste Bott (December 6, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Cook County's state's attorney and two of its judges urged an Illinois federal judge on Monday to throw out a lawsuit brought by eight transgender women who claim a state law preventing them from changing their legal names because of their felony convictions is unconstitutional, saying they aren't the proper defendants for such a challenge. The lawsuit over Illinois' name change law — which bars those with a felony conviction from changing their legal names until 10 years have passed since they completed their sentence — names Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx and Cook County Circuit Judges Timothy C. Evans...

