Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cook Co. Atty, Judges Want Out Of Ill. Name-Change Law Row

By Celeste Bott (December 6, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Cook County's state's attorney and two of its judges urged an Illinois federal judge on Monday to throw out a lawsuit brought by eight transgender women who claim a state law preventing them from changing their legal names because of their felony convictions is unconstitutional, saying they aren't the proper defendants for such a challenge.

The lawsuit over Illinois' name change law — which bars those with a felony conviction from changing their legal names until 10 years have passed since they completed their sentence — names Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx and Cook County Circuit Judges Timothy C. Evans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!