Commerce Sharply Cuts Chinese Tire Duty After CIT Rebuke

By Jasmin Jackson (December 6, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has significantly reduced an anti-dumping duty on tires made by Pirelli in China that the U.S. Court of International Trade forced it to revise, finding that the tiremaker can score a lower rate based on its independence from the Chinese government. In a redetermination issued on Friday, Commerce slashed the 76% anti-dumping duty rate imposed on Pirelli Tyre Co. and two of its subsidiaries down to less than 2% for Chinese tire exports from January 2015 to October 2015. According to Commerce, Pirelli has sufficiently shown that it was not under the control of the Chinese...

