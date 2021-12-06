Insurer Must Pay $5M Toward Trolley Crash Judgment

By Eli Flesch (December 6, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. must pay $5 million toward consent judgments that a transportation company paid to settle suits brought by wedding-goers injured when a specialized trolley flipped over, a Delaware state court decided Monday. An endorsement in Jolly Trolley's policy required Philadelphia Indemnity to pay up to $5 million until judgments against the transportation company's entities were satisfied, a Delaware judge said. (iStock.com/alfexe) Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Clark said that while one contested endorsement in Jolly Trolley's policy didn't insure two of the company's entities, another endorsement required Philadelphia to pay up to $5 million until the judgments against Jolly Trolley's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS