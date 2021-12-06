Trump's Social Media SPAC Merger Probed By SEC, FINRA

By Dean Seal (December 6, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- Financial regulators are investigating a proposed deal to take former President Donald Trump's planned social media venture public through a special purpose acquisition company, according to a Monday filing from the blank-check company. Digital World Acquisition Corp. notified investors that it is cooperating with inquiries from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority related to the October announcement of a merger that would make Trump Media & Technology Group a public company valued at up to $1.7 billion. The FINRA probe is related to trading that preceded the announcement, while the SEC is seeking information related...

