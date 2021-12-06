DOJ Antitrust Chief Says Expect More Collaboration With FTC

By Matthew Perlman (December 6, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- The newly minted head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, Jonathan Kanter, said Monday his agency is on the same page as the Federal Trade Commission and that enforcers will work together on their priorities, including promoting competition in labor markets. Kanter's first public remarks as the assistant attorney general for antitrust came during the opening of a virtual workshop on labor market competition jointly hosted by the DOJ and FTC, an event he said demonstrates that the agencies are "truly in lockstep as we advance our shared mission to protect competition." "Effective coordination between the DOJ and FTC...

