Withers Adds Day Pitney Partner To Estates Practice

By Sanjay Talwani (December 6, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- International law firm Withers is adding a former Day Pitney LLP partner with extensive experience in trusts and estates to its New York office, the firm said Monday. Caryn Young's practice has included advising on estate administration, estate and gift tax planning, addressing tax audits and business succession planning, Withers said. Her clients have included professionals, business owners, families and well-known artists. She also has a background in international development, particularly in the nations of the former Soviet Union. Young told Law360 that as a top-notch firm with a commitment to private clients, Withers is a natural fit. "Everything is right...

