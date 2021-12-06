Motorcycle Co. Can't Submit New Evidence In Mexico Claim

By Caroline Simson (December 6, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- A U.S.-based motorcycle manufacturer's effort to revive allegations of unfair import duties against Mexico suffered a blow when a Canadian court blocked its efforts to submit new evidence attacking a surreptitiously recorded conversation that had discredited one of the company's witnesses at arbitration. On Wednesday, Judge Marie-Andrée Vermette of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario struck affidavits submitted by Eduardo de la Vara Brown, an audio expert, and José Alberto Ortúzar Cárcova, a former official at Mexico's tax administration and a witness for Vento Motorcycles Inc. in the arbitration. Both documents cast doubt on the recording between Ortúzar and Itzel Ivón Martínez Hernández, an official...

