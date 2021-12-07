New ERISA Rulings Diverge On Civil Procedure

By Mark DeBofsky (December 7, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- Over the past several months, there has been a flurry of federal appellate opinions questioning civil procedure norms in Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefits litigation.[1] A pair of brand new appellate decisions have also focused on the same issue, although not necessarily in a direction that harmonizes ERISA civil procedure with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. One of those decisions, from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Nov. 30, addressed the use of summary judgment in ERISA litigation — Avenoso v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co.[2] The other ruling, from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...

