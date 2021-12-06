9th Circ. Snuffs VW Sales Reps' Bid To Save Lost-Income Suit

By Linda Chiem (December 6, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday snuffed proposed class claims from California salespeople at independent franchised dealerships seeking to hold Volkswagen liable for lost commissions purportedly stemming from the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal, saying Volkswagen is not a joint employer. The Ninth Circuit said a group of salespeople failed to plausibly allege that Volkswagen exercised control over their wages, hours or working conditions, among other things. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's October 2020 decision that closed out a consolidated wage-and-hour action from individual salespeople Robert Saavedra, Armando Rodriguez and Mickey Gaines....

