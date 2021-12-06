Lelling Expects Rollins' Confirmation Despite 'Polarization'

By Chris Villani (December 6, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Former Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling blamed partisan politics and public concerns about crime for intensifying Rachael Rollins' nomination as Massachusetts' next top federal prosecutor, but he expects the progressive district attorney will take his old seat anyway. Now a partner at Jones Day, Lelling was one of 85 U.S. attorneys nominated by former President Donald Trump who sailed through the confirmation process. While most of President Joe Biden's picks have also received little opposition, Rollins has fought an especially bruising battle, which featured a deadlocked Judicial Committee vote that forced a full-floor vote last week to move her nomination forward. Majority Leader...

