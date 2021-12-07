Amazon Takes Most Heat As Senate Scrutinizes Tech Sector

By Christopher Cole (December 7, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Lawmakers led a blistering attack against Amazon on multiple fronts Tuesday as witnesses repeatedly told a Senate panel that lack of competition allows the retail giant to hike fees on merchants and take advantage of workers. Amazon took most of the flak in a two-hour Senate Finance Committee hearing that put the entire tech sector's business practices under a microscope, ranging from the effect of market concentration on inflation and the use of data brokers to sell detailed profiles of Americans on the open market, including to U.S. foes in China and around the globe. Critics assailed Amazon mainly in three...

