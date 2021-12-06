Pole Access Delays Cost Millions Monthly, Report Says

By Nadia Dreid (December 6, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- Something must be done to stop utility pole owners from slowing down the proliferation of broadband with unreasonable demands, Connect the Future said following the release of a report that found that the hold up could be costing up to $1.86 billion a month. The actual possible loss per month ranges from $491 million to $1.86 billion in "foregone economic gain," according to the study. The answer is state and federal policies that lay out a clear path for the pole attachment — one that doesn't allow owners of said utility poles to drag things out in order to secure an...

