Patient's Med Mal Suit Tossed Over Expert Witness Experience

By Jonathan Capriel (December 7, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California appeals court ended a lawsuit accusing two doctors of failing to properly diagnose and treat a woman's infection, which required brain surgery, saying the plaintiff's medical expert lacked the substantial professional experience to rebut the health care providers' expert testimony. The three-judge panel said on Monday that the plaintiffs, patient Dee Ann Abelar and husband Brian Abelar, put forward a weak opposition to the health care providers' motion for summary judgment. At one point the plaintiffs even claimed "there is no proof" that the defense's expert witness is "even a doctor." But most detrimental to their case was their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS