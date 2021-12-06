Chubb Must Face Tina Turner Musical's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 6, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- A lawsuit brought by the company behind "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses must go forward, a New York state judge ruled Monday, fully throwing out a Chubb unit's bid to escape the suit. New York's high court ruled that because shutdown orders affecting Broadway performances came down from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and not a "national or international" agency, Chubb must face Tina Turner Musical's lawsuit. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy) Because the losses Tina Turner Musical LLC said it incurred stem directly from former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's March 2020 shutdown order for theaters and live...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS