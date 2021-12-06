3rd Circ. Backs L'Oreal's Win In Atty's Whistleblower Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower suit brought by a former L'Oreal USA Inc. attorney who claimed the cosmetics giant canned him for raising concerns about pressure to file baseless patent applications. A three-judge panel's opinion, which is sealed for now, backs a New Jersey federal judge's ruling that Steven J. Trzaska didn't satisfy the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act standards because he never filed any frivolous patents or knew of other attorneys who did so due to L'Oreal's alleged filing quota. The parties have five days to propose redactions for the opinion, according to a docket notation....

