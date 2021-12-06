Netflix Uses Dubbing Tech To Steal Content, Film Co. Says

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- Amid the success of "Squid Game," Netflix is accused of using sophisticated language-dubbing technology to illegally distribute the 2020 zombie apocalypse film "#Alone," undermining the English-version film script rights, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in 2020, the Korean-language film "#Saraitda" became a hit in South Korea. Hollywood Innovations Group LLP said it had the exclusive rights to produce the English-language film "Alone," which was based on the same screenplay and set to star Donald Sutherland and Tyler Posey. But Netflix cheaply undermined HIG by renaming the Korean-language film "#Alive" and releasing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS