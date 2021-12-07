HSBC Dodges Suit Over China-Backed Mexican Iron Ore Deal

By Clark Mindock (December 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- HSBC can dodge for now a breach of contract suit levied against it by a company that claims the bank failed to honor a verbal agreement facilitating the sale of tens of thousands of tons of Mexican iron ore, a federal judge says. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods of New York granted a motion to dismiss filed by HSBC over the alleged blown contract after determining that Lamda Solutions Corp., which approached the bank about international money transfers to support the sale of the ore, had failed to show that a concrete agreement existed between the bank and itself....

