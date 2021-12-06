Sunoco Will Pay $4M For Pa. Lake Pollution

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 6, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer LP unit Sunoco Pipeline LP on Monday agreed to pay $4 million to resolve an enforcement action initiated by Pennsylvania after the company released drilling fluids and mud into a lake during a pipeline installation. The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Protection said Sunoco will also have to dredge Ranger Cove, which is part of the 535-acre lake at Marsh Creek State Park, and pay a $341,000 civil penalty for permit violations in addition to the $4 million for natural resources damages. According to the state, Sunoco in August 2020 was installing a...

