7th Circ. Revives Excessive Force Suit Against Ind. Cop

By Mike Curley (December 8, 2021, 1:15 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has sent back to trial a suit alleging an Indianapolis police officer used excessive force against an intoxicated, handcuffed man leading to a broken neck, saying factual disputes in the case should go in front of a fact finder. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that freed the city and Officer Chad Melloh from the suit filed by Sachin Gupta, saying the trial court should have resisted the "siren song" tempting it to make a factual determination. "A court's job on summary judgment is not to resolve swearing contests or decide which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS