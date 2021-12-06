4th Circ. Slashes DOL's $6.5M Win In ERISA Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 6, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday cut a $6.5 million judgment the U.S. Department of Labor won in a lawsuit that alleged a provider of soft drink manufacturing equipment and its founder violated federal benefits law by letting an employee stock ownership program overpay for company stock. The Fourth Circuit opinion, written by Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr., found that the federal district court in Virginia erred when it refused to reduce the damages award by $4.6 million but did not err in its liability findings. Adam Vinoskey, the founder of Sentry Equipment Erectors Inc., was sued in 2016 by the DOL for allegedly allowing...

