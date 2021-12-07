Feds Say Insurer Liable For Part Of $1.4M Jewelry Duties Bill

By Grace Dixon (December 7, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- The federal government sued an insurance broker in the U.S. Court of International Trade, alleging the company is on the hook for $734,390 of the $1.38 million in unpaid duties a diamond importer owes. Anaya Gems owes millions for a yearslong scheme under which it imported diamond jewelry from Hong Kong and Thailand and underreported or entirely omitted the value of the diamonds on customs documents, according to the federal government's Friday complaint. The suit seeks to claw back at least half of this amount from International Bond & Marine Ltd., which insures the importer. "Anaya Gems regularly and knowingly misrepresented...

