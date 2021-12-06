Limetree Reopens Ch. 11 Auction With New $30M Refinery Bid

By Vince Sullivan (December 6, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- Bankrupt refinery owner Limetree Bay Services can reopen its Chapter 11 asset auction after a Texas judge heard Monday that the company has received an all-cash offer for its Caribbean refinery that is 50% higher than the cash portion of the current highest bid. During a video conference hearing, Limetree Bay attorney Elizabeth A. Green of BakerHostetler said despite already designating a $33 million offer from St. Croix Energy — consisting of $20 million in cash and the assumption of $14 million in liabilities, minus a $1 million expense reimbursement for the bidder — as the winning bid following an auction last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS