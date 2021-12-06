Uruguay Is Still Owed $6M After Failed Telecom Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (December 6, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A U.S.-based company still hasn't paid the $5.9 million for costs it owes to Uruguay after losing arbitration over the country's decision to yank a license to provide wireless data services to its citizens, according to a petition to enforce the award filed in Miami on Monday. Uruguay asked the Florida federal court to recognize and enforce the award it won more than two and a half years ago from an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal, which dismissed the case lodged by Italba Corp. on jurisdictional grounds. Italba claimed in the arbitration that Uruguay had improperly revoked a...

