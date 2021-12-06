Copyright Office Names Policy Pro As Acting GC

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office on Monday announced it has appointed its deputy director of policy and international affairs to serve as the agency's acting general counsel and associate register of copyrights. Kimberley Isbell, who joined the Copyright Office in 2015, will serve as acting general counsel on an interim basis until the agency finalizes a permanent appointment, the agency said in a statement. Effective Sunday, she took over the position from Kevin Amer, who took on the role back in June. "Kim brings a wealth of experience to this position," Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter said in a statement Monday. "She...

