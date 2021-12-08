Judge Says Trial In Sussmann Case Likely To Start By June

By Justin Wise (December 8, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge presiding over a special counsel's case against an ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner for allegedly lying to the FBI said Wednesday that a trial would likely start by June 2022. But he noted he must first gain clearance to issue a scheduling order due to courtroom COVID-19 protocols. "I certainly understand the defendant's desire to get this over with and to move on with his life, win, lose or draw," U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said during a virtual status conference. "There are a number of other factors at play, not the least of which is courtroom availability...

