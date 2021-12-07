What Vaccine Mandate Injunctions Mean For Health Employers

By Julianne Story, Tom O'Day and Jessica Brown (December 7, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- On Nov. 29, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a preliminary injunction enjoining the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from implementing and enforcing the CMS interim final rule to require health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The injunction affects covered Medicare- and Medicaid-certified health care providers in 10 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. On Nov. 30, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction enjoining CMS from implementing and...

