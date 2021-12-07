BLM Mask Ban Doesn't Flout Free Speech, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 7, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Port Authority of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, urged the Third Circuit Tuesday to reinstate its ban on employees wearing "Black Lives Matter" coronavirus face masks, arguing its policy against political and social protest messages isn't unconstitutional. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, Port Authority attorney Gregory J. Krock of McGuireWoods said the agency's now-jettisoned rule aimed to avoid workplace disruption, not muzzle employees from practicing free speech on their own time. "We're only talking about what is done while the employers are wearing a Port Authority uniform as a representative of a government agency," Krock told a three-judge panel. The Port...

