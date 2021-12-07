Pipeline Co. Hit With $15M Penalty For 5-Month-Long ND Spill

By Morgan Conley (December 7, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A North Dakota federal judge hit Texas-based Summit Midstream Partners LLC with a $15 million criminal fine and sentenced the company to three years of probation for what prosecutors called the largest inland oil spill in history, according to a judgment issued Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel M. Traynor handed down the sentence less than three months after the pipeline company pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an almost five-month-long discharge that released 29 million gallons of oil-contaminated water into the environment. The so-called "produced water" was released from a pipeline owned by a then-Summit subsidiary, both of which are...

