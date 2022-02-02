Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

By Alyssa Aquino (February 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP steered litigation in which a small medical supply business more than quadrupled a federal contract and helped General Dynamics continue its 20-year history of supporting the Stryker combat vehicle, landing it a spot among Law360's 2021 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. Primarily based out of Washington, D.C., Jenner & Block's government contracts team features a core group of 11 who are especially strong in litigation, investigation and white collar defense and transaction support. But the team's primary strength is in litigation, and the group amplifies that by tapping into the "extensive litigation capabilities" of Jenner & Block's...

